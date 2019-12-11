3rd Circ. Won't Rehear Bond Row In Racetrack Betting Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:06 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has refused to rehear a precedential ruling from earlier this year allowing a New Jersey racetrack to collect on a $3.4 million bond deposited by the NCAA, NFL and other sports organizations backing an injunction against the track taking sports bets. In an order issued Tuesday, the Third Circuit wrote that none of the judges who concurred in the September decision have asked for a rehearing and a majority of the judges in the circuit have not voted for a rehearing. The $3.4 million bond was issued on an injunction against the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horseman's Association, barring...

