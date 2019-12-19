3 Grooming And Dress Code Updates For Calif. Hair Bias Law

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 11:07 AM EST) -- On July 3, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed S.B. 188 after the California Legislature unanimously passed the bill known as the Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the CROWN Act expands the definitions of "race" under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act and Education Code to include "traits historically associated with race, including but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles."[1] Under the act, protective hairstyles include, but are not limited to "such hairstyles as braids, locks, and twists."[2] Moreover, the CROWN Act bans grooming and dress codes that prohibit "natural hair, including [but...

