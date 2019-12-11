Wash. LNG Project Wins Approval Over Enviros' Protests

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- Regulators in Washington state have approved a construction permit for Puget Sound Energy's $310 million liquefied natural gas project in Tacoma, but environmental groups continue to voice opposition to the project and have promised to fight it on appeal. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency granted the notice of construction permit Tuesday, saying the project meets emissions requirements and other provisions. The project is on industrial land owned by the Port of Tacoma and will supply PSE's customers and fuel certain marine vessels, according to the company's website. A number of environmental groups, the Puyallup Tribal Council and other advocates criticized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS