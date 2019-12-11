Real Estate Rumors: Chegg, Acorn, Square Mile

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- Textbook rental company Chegg has reached a deal to lease 24,205 square feet at 31 Penn Plaza in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The firm is taking floor 12 at the building, which is owned by Vanbarton Group, and will have the space for seven years, according to the report. Acorn Property Holdings has sold a pair of buildings in Jacksonville, Florida, for $7.7 million, the Jacksonville Daily Record reported on Wednesday. The company sold 8000 and 8001 Belfort Parkway, which have a combined 86,400 square feet of space, to buyer Fairview Park, an Ohio-based entity, according to...

