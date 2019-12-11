Texas Atty Wants Litigation Funder's $5.7M Suit Tossed

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Texas personal injury attorney said a litigation funder didn’t give him fair notice about what contract terms he allegedly violated in a $5.74 million loan dispute and is asking a Houston state court to dismiss the case. B. Gregg Price and his Sulphur Springs law firm, B. Gregg Price PC, said litigation funder Series 1 — Virage Master LP wasn’t specific enough about the alleged breach of the loan agreement for the case to move forward. Virage said in an Oct. 9 lawsuit that it loaned Price $3.25 million in July 2015 but he failed to pay back the money....

