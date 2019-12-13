Real Estate Rumors: Nuveen, Blackstone, Extell

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- A joint venture of Nuveen Real Estate and Taconic Investment Partners is on the hunt for as much as $408 million in financing for a project near the Holland Tunnel in Manhattan, according to a report on Thursday from Commercial Observer. The companies are seeking financing for a 420,347-square-foot office tower project at 2 Hudson Square, and CBRE Group Inc. is helping the venture seek financing, according to the report. The Blackstone Group LP has purchased a Brooklyn shopping center for roughly $130 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for...

