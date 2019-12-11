Congress Needs Trump Bank Docs To Legislate, Justices Told

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 3:23 PM EST) -- Two House committees need President Donald Trump’s bank records to write pressing legislation and the U.S. Supreme Court should allow immediate enforcement of subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One, House attorneys told the court Wednesday. Further delay in the Second Circuit’s mandate enforcing the committees’ subpoenas for the financial records of Trump, his family and his businesses would harm Congress and the public by impeding that legislation, the House Financial Services Committee and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence told the high court. The panels are seeking the information as part of their investigation into international money laundering and foreign influence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS