Harvey Weinstein's Bail Upped After DA's Violation Claims

Law360, New York (December 11, 2019, 3:59 PM EST) -- A New York state judge hiked Harvey Weinstein's bail terms Wednesday in the criminal case alleging he sexually assaulted multiple women, with the disgraced Hollywood mogul having to cough up a $2 million insurance bond as opposed to his original $1 million cash bail. At a morning bail hearing in Manhattan, New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke gave Weinstein three options for increased bail conditions, pursuant to New York's impending bail reform laws, saying he could opt for $5 million cash bail, a $50 million security bond partially secured at 10%, or a $2 million insurance company bond. Weinstein opted...

