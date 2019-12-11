NJ Activist Sues Tax Break Agency For Parker McCay Emails

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:29 PM EST) -- New Jersey’s embattled corporate tax incentive agency was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday by a government transparency activist seeking its email correspondence with Parker McCay PA, the firm behind legislation that steered millions in tax breaks to companies linked to Democratic power broker George Norcross III. In a complaint filed in Mercer County Superior Court, Sue Altman of the New Jersey Working Families Alliance claimed the state’s Economic Development Authority is violating New Jersey's Open Public Records Act with its continual delay in responding to a request that dates back to July. Altman’s suit is the latest setback for the EDA,...

