Biggest Illinois Decisions Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:40 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court this year determined that a mere violation of the state's biometric privacy law is enough to confer standing without proof of actual harm and offered a rare opinion on attorney-client privilege issues. The Seventh Circuit split from other circuits when it held the Federal Trade Commission can only seek injunctive relief, and not damages, in its decision overturning the agency's $5.2 million judgment against a credit-monitoring company, a move that could have implications for other agencies. Other notable decisions include a sexual abuse ruling from the state's high court that could create added layers of responsibility for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS