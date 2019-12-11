Ex-Political Staffer Eyes Guilty Plea In Hoops-Fixing Rap

Law360, New York (December 11, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- A 25-year-old former political staffer who federal prosecutors say bragged on a wiretapped phone to a Mafia-linked friend that he could fix an NCAA basketball game is likely to enter a guilty plea next year, a Brooklyn federal judge heard Wednesday. Benjamin Bifalco, who worked as a low-level staffer for Staten Island Republican state lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis prior to being fired after his October arrest, is due back before U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser on Feb. 20. “I'm hoping to have a plea by that date, thank you,” Bifalco defense counsel Vincent J. Martinelli told Judge Glasser at a brief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS