Carnival Must Face Suit Over Shipboard Heart Attack Death

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:17 PM EST) -- The family of a man who suffered a fatal heart attack on a Carnival cruise ship scored a win Wednesday when a Florida federal judge refused to toss their suit against Carnival and found they had sufficiently alleged "outrageous and extreme" conduct by the cruise line. U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King denied Carnival Corp.'s motion to dismiss the suit brought by the family of Jeffrey Scott Eisenman, who died aboard the Carnival Sunshine in December 2018 after suffering a heart attack while docked in Grand Turk. The judge pointed to the family members' allegations that Carnival refused to let Eisenman...

