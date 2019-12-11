Sandy Hook Victim Families Get 2021 Trial Date Vs. Remington

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the families of Sandy Hook victims on Wednesday said a September 2021 trial date has been set in their suit against Remington over how the gun-maker marketed the Bushmaster AR-15 used in the attack. The U.S. Supreme Court recently allowed the trial to go forward after it declined to review Remington's appeal of a Connecticut high court ruling that revived the families' suit. Remington said the ruling could unleash a deluge of suits against the gun-maker. "After nearly five years of legal maneuvering by Remington, we will finally discover what went on behind closed doors that led to the...

