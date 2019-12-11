Insurer Says No Duty To Defend Aldi Over Trucker's Injuries

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:15 PM EST) -- A Nebraska insurance company asked an Illinois federal court Wednesday to declare it has no duty to defend Aldi in a lawsuit brought by a truck driver who alleged he was injured removing product pallets the grocery chain had packed. Great West Casualty Co. insured Black Horse Carriers Inc. — the trucking company that employed the driver in the underlying lawsuit, Christopher Roberts, and that Aldi contracted to transport product loads from its distribution center to its stores — and under that policy, Aldi was named as an additional insured, according to the motion. But coverage only applies to Aldi if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS