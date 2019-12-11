SEC Targets Shopin CEO Over Fraudulent $42.5M ICO

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- An Israeli-South African cryptocurrency entrepreneur lied to hundreds of investors in his blockchain-based retail platform, Shopin, and conducted an unregistered initial coin offering that raised $42.5 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit filed in New York on Wednesday. In soliciting investors to buy Shopin Tokens, CEO Eran Eyal falsely told investors that the platform had completed successful trial runs with Bed Bath & Beyond and menswear retailer Ermenegildo Zegna, that it had secured partnerships with "numerous prominent retailers," and that it had well-known advisers and corporate investors, the SEC said. Eyal, who lives in Brooklyn, also stole...

