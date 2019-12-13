NY, NJ Offshore Wind Bids Buoy State-Level Renewables Push

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 1:40 PM EST) -- New Jersey and New York are leading the way in the ongoing development of renewable energy sources — and in particular, in the development of offshore wind projects, expected to produce renewable power for hundreds of thousands, and potentially millions, of homes in each state. There has been recent activity in both states to make these projects a reality. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued Executive Order No. 92 on Nov. 19, which more than doubles the New Jersey’s offshore wind goal to 7,500 megawatts by 2035. Meanwhile, on Oct. 23, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, or...

