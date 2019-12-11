Ex-Trump Atty Michael Cohen Seeks Reduced Sentence

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen asked a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to reconsider the three-year prison sentence he was handed last year, pointing to his cooperation with various authorities on a number of high-profile legal and government matters. Cohen, who admitted last year to a "smorgasbord" of crimes during his time as an attorney for Trump, urged the court to hold a hearing to "explore, evaluate and quantify" his cooperation with the government since his guilty plea. He's also asking the court to consider slashing his sentence to a year and a day, or else letting him serve out...

