9th Circ. Affirms Ex-Mercedes Worker's $5M Disability Verdict

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed a nearly $5 million jury verdict against Mercedes-Benz of Seattle for firing a finance director who received a prosthetic voice box after undergoing surgery for throat cancer, rejecting the dealership's claim it deserved a new trial because the award was overly punitive. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court said Wednesday that Seattle Auto Management Inc., which does business as Mercedes-Benz of Seattle, and its owner Al Monjazeb hadn't proven their claim that inflamed passion and prejudice led a Washington jury to award nearly $5 million to Troy Coachman, the dealership's former finance director, in his disability...

