Mich. Legislators OK Legalizing, Taxing Sports Betting

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:32 PM EST) -- Michigan would legalize sports betting and impose a new tax on betting operators’ adjusted gross receipts, as well as a municipal service fee for casinos offering sports betting, under a bill that the state Legislature has passed. H.B. 4916 received final approval Wednesday when the Senate passed its version of the bill by 358 to 35 with 3 excused, and the House concurred the same day by a vote of 100 to 8 with 1 not voting. The bill would legalize sports gambling and impose an 8.4% tax on adjusted gross receipts of sports betting operators. The Senate version of the...

