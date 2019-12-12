McDonald's Wins NLRB Approval Of Joint-Employer Deal

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- A divided National Labor Relations Board ordered an agency judge Thursday to approve a settlement she previously rejected and end a high-profile fight over whether McDonald's USA LLC can be held jointly responsible for labor law violations allegedly committed by franchisees. The National Labor Relations Board overruled an administrative judge who said a proposed settlement was too narrow in scope to resolve McDonald's long-running fight over joint liability for labor violations. (AP) A three-member NLRB panel vacated a 2018 decision by Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito to reject a proposed global settlement that would put an end to all pending charges...

