Gov’t Eases Reporting Requirements Under Huawei Ban

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council relaxed reporting requirements on Thursday for some federal contractors who have to declare they don't use products made by telecommunications giant Huawei and several other Chinese companies under an agency-wide ban on such equipment. Under the new interim rule effective Friday, federal contractors will only have to make a single annual declaration, instead of a declaration in each contract offer, if they don't intend to offer federal agencies any telecommunications equipment and services from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. or ZTE Corp., or video surveillance and telecom products made by several other Chinese companies. "This second interim...

