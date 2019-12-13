2nd Circ. Says ICE Can Detain Criminal Defendants

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit revived an indictment against a Trinidad and Tobago national charged with importing cocaine after a lower court tossed it when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement refused to release him. Sending the case back to New York federal court, a three-judge panel ruled Thursday that the government has the authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act to detain a criminal defendant who is an unauthorized immigrant during deportation proceedings. Keston Lett, who was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly found more than two kilograms of cocaine in his suitcase,...

