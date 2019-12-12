Australian Gov't To Beef Up Digital Platform Regulation

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:24 PM EST) -- Australia's government on Thursday released a road map of its plans to increase regulation of digital platforms, which include creating a new enforcement division and efforts to boost the bargaining power that media companies there have when dealing with large technology companies. The country's treasury department issued the government's response to a report in July from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission that raised red flags over Facebook and Google's dominance and their effect on the media industry in the country, as well as privacy. The government is implementing a road map that incorporates many of the watchdog's recommendations, including the formation...

