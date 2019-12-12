Interpreters Misclassified As Contractors, NLRB Memo Says

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 9:48 PM EST) -- A federal contractor that supplies interpreters to U.S. immigration courts misclassified those workers as independent contractors and violated federal labor law, which resulted in their labor rights being illegally curtailed, the National Labor Relations Board said in one of three guidance memos released Thursday. Two of the advice memoranda were penned by Jayme L. Sophir, the recently retired head of the NLRB's Division of Advice, and the third by his predecessor, Barry J. Kearney. The advice division, part of the board's Office of the General Counsel, answers legal questions posed to it by NLRB field officials. The resulting memos are published...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS