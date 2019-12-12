Calif. County DA Sharply Criticized In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (December 12, 2019, 2:48 PM EST) -- The Orange County, California, district attorney's office was grilled in the Second Circuit on Thursday after drugmakers who agreed to pay $54 million to settle claims in an antitrust dispute accused the county prosecutor of "frivolously" trying to block the nationwide deal. Circuit Judges Barrington D. Parker and Denny Chin seemed unhappy with the county's late-stage bid to hold up the so-called pay-for-delay antitrust settlement between purchasers of Aggrenox and drug companies including Teva Pharmaceutical and Boehringer Ingelheim, which was approved by Connecticut U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in 2018. “You're coming in here to try and upset a settlement...

