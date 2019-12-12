Eventbrite Seeks Out Of Investors' Suit Over IPO

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- Eventbrite is urging a California federal court to toss a proposed securities class action accusing it of concealing the bumpy integration of a recent acquisition ahead of its 2018 initial public offering, arguing that investors failed to point to specific false or misleading statements. The event management and ticketing site acquired Ticketfly for over $200 million in 2017, but shareholders who bought stock in Eventbrite’s IPO a year later claim its share prices were artificially inflated because Eventbrite hid the news that its Ticketfly integration — a big selling point at the time — was running behind. Eventbrite challenged those claims...

