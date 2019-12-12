Ex-Court Worker Gets 2 Years For Lying In Pay-To-Play Probe

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday gave a former associate clerk with the Cook County Circuit Court two years in prison for lying to a grand jury, saying if people believe they are above the rule of law, "the entire foundation of our democracy grinds to a halt." In sentencing Beena Patel — whom a jury convicted in April of three counts of lying to a grand jury regarding what she knew about a potential job-buying scheme in Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown's office — U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said Patel hindered a probe into "something the government should investigate," even...

