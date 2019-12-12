FCC Advances Plan To Split Up Auto Safety Spectrum

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission unanimously voted Thursday to divvy up a spectrum band reserved for transportation safety uses, despite warnings from lawmakers and the auto industry that the plan would endanger drivers. The proposal would see more than half of the 5.9 gigahertz band, previously dedicated to car safety, allocated to Wi-Fi and unlicensed mobile devices, as agency leadership contends this valuable spectrum is not being put to its best use. A large swath of that band has been exclusively designated to dedicated short-range communications, or DSRC, a radio-based technology that agency head Ajit Pai says never got off the ground....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS