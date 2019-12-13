Fox Rothschild Lands Ex-Polsinelli Real Estate Lawyer

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP said it has hired a Polsinelli PC shareholder who represents developers, buyers, sellers, investors and lenders in complex commercial transactions to serve as a partner in its real estate practice in Denver. Jack “Jay” L. Mankamyer negotiates commercial leases for landlords and tenants, and he has advised clients in the health care, hospitality and construction industries on project financing, loan negotiations, commercial and residential property sales, and construction contracts, Fox Rothschild said Thursday. “Jay is a valuable addition to the firm and our respected Colorado real estate team,” Patrick J. Casey, Fox’s Denver office managing partner, said in...

