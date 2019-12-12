Biz Manager Gets 2½ Years Over $2.2M DOD Parts Scam

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:11 PM EST) -- A California man was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for his part in a scheme to sell the U.S. Department of Defense $2.2 million worth of defective parts for military weapons systems, the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced Thursday. Timothy M. Kelly, 56, a resident of Palos Verdes Estates, California, worked as the office manager for Emerson Co., which was owned by Daniel Emerson Norton, 52, formerly of Arlington, Virginia. Together, prosecutors said the two men fraudulently secured about $2.2 million in contracts to provide parts to the DOD, but filled the orders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS