Wells Fargo Again Fights Cert. Bid In Mortgage Glitch Suit

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 2:55 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers can't renew their class certification bid in their suit accusing the bank of allowing a software glitch to deny them mortgage aid because individual concerns clearly overwhelm common ones, the bank argued in California federal court Thursday. The proposed class was given a chance to try again at certification after U.S. District Judge William Alsup said an earlier bid was a "mess." The first attempt for certification omitted which moving plaintiffs would represent a variety of subclasses and contained inconsistencies in defining the scope of the various claims. But Wells Fargo fought back Thursday, saying in its opposition...

