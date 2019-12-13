3rd Circ. Finds Contractor Gave Up Appeal Of Ch. 11 Ruling

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:18 PM EST) -- A construction company gave up its ability to challenge a Pennsylvania bankruptcy court ruling that it breached a contract by previously agreeing to end all its pending claims if the court reached that conclusion and without explicitly preserving its right to appeal, the Third Circuit said in a precedential opinion. In a long-running dispute over a job to paint a New York City bridge, a circuit panel on Thursday affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court opinion last year that Odyssey Contracting Corp. waived its right to appeal the bankruptcy court decision in a suit against it from L&L Painting Co. Inc. as...

