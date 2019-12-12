Insurer Says Title Fee Suit Belongs In Federal Court

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 10:01 PM EST) -- First American Title Insurance Co. on Thursday asked to remove to federal court a proposed class action accusing it of improperly charging real estate buyers closing fees, saying the Middle District of Florida has jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act. The insurer said it denies the allegations made by Antao Properties LLC, which consists only of Florida resident Edward Antao, and denies that the proposed class of buyers could be certified or that any of them are entitled to relief. But First American said the pleadings and submitted evidence show that the CAFA jurisdictional requirements of party diversity, a proposed class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS