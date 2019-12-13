7th Circ. Says Helicopter And Gun Use In Rec Area Can Fly

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- The National Park Service was within its legal authority to allow off-road motorcycle riding, dog training with guns and military helicopter training on federal land that was turned into a Wisconsin recreational area, the Seventh Circuit said Thursday. Dog training and off-road motorcycle riding weren't explicitly included in Wisconsin's initial application to acquire the land from the federal government, but both are recreational uses that fit with the original purposes of the recreational area, known as Sauk Prairie Park, a three-judge panel said. And although helicopter training is "obviously not recreational," the park service properly reserved its right to continue the flights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS