Telecom Developments To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- As attorneys in the telecommunications industry look toward 2020, many expect the Federal Communications Commission to forge ahead with an aggressive agenda of auctioning spectrum to support 5G service, combating robocalls and increasing broadband in rural areas. While the consumer protection initiatives will certainly extend into the new year, experts predict the months ahead will be marked by spectrum shakeups as the burgeoning ultrafast 5G wireless service goes mainstream. "In my view, activity surrounding 5G and spectrum will dominate 2020," said Angela Giancarlo, a former FCC adviser and current Mayer Brown LLP partner. "This is the case because the issues are dynamic,...

