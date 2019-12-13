Ellenoff Leads 2 Blank Check IPOs Raising $445M Combined

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- Two blank check companies represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP debuted in public markets on Friday after pricing initial public offerings that raised a combined $445 million, money that is intended to pay for acquisitions across several industries. CIIG Merger Corp., which plans to acquire a technology, media or telecommunications company, sold 22.5 million units at $10 each, raising $225 million. Healthcare Merger Corp., which plans to acquire a health care company, sold 22 million units at $10 each, raising $220 million. Both deals priced late on Thursday, and shares began Friday on the Nasdaq exchange. Winston & Strawn LLP...

