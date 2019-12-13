Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WorldPay Agrees To $15M Settlement With Small Businesses

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 3:10 PM EST) -- Customers of payment processor WorldPay US Inc. on Friday asked a Georgia federal judge to approve a $15 million agreement they reached with their former service provider, which would settle a breach of contract suit alleging that the company overcharged its users.

The Dec. 13 motion asks U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown to give preliminary approval to the settlement terms, which also require the company to revise its contracts.

"By any objective measure, the settlement is fair, adequate and reasonable and merits preliminary approval," plaintiff Alghadeer Bakery & Market Inc. said Friday.

The bakery's allegations, which date back to August 2016,...

