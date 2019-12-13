Texas Justices Take Up Air Ambulance Reimbursement Fight

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute that asks it to determine whether the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 preempts state laws governing how much an air carrier can charge for emergency medical transports of injured workers. Texas Mutual Insurance Co. and the Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation — alongside eight other insurance companies — have argued that under the McCarran-Ferguson Act, which exempts the business of insurance from most federal regulation, preemption of the Texas Workers’ Compensation Act’s reimbursement schedule is foreclosed. The state’s high court set oral arguments for Feb. 25 in...

