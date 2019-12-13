Texas Justices Will Mull 'Intention' In Trucker Death Case

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:30 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court will review a finding that a trucking company can be taken to court over an employee's death based on an “intentional act” exception to a rule that normally restricts the surviving family’s remedies to the workers’ compensation system, the court said Friday, after previously rejecting the case. The high court said in a brief order, without further explanation, that it would take up a case involving a 2012 crash that killed trucker Fabian Escobedo. Escobedo's family says that his employer, oilfield trucking company Mo-Vac Service Co. Inc., caused the crash by exhausting Escobedo with long on-the-road hours....

