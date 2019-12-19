The Biggest Environmental Decisions Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door to new takings claims and an appeals court found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was too lax in its implementation of a chemical safety law, in two of the most notable environmental law rulings of the year. In a closely watched case before the nation's highest court, a slim majority of justices overturned a long-standing precedent that had made it extremely difficult for plaintiffs to pursue takings claims against governments. The change could bring an uptick in those types of lawsuits, experts say. When Congress updated the Toxic Substances Control Act in 2016, the...

