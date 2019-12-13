Orbitz, Expedia Settle With Pa. AG Over Data Breach

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania said on Friday it has reached a $110,000 settlement with travel websites Orbitz and Expedia following an investigation by the state attorney general's office into a 2018 data breach. Orbitz LLC disclosed in March 2018 that the breach may have exposed data such as consumer names, addresses and phone numbers for 20,755 Pennsylvania customers among a global total of 880,000 payment cards, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office. Expedia Group acquired Orbitz in September 2015, the office said. "Just like that, someone broke into Orbitz's information technology system and 'vacationed' in what was supposed to be a safe place...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS