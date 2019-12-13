UK Watchdog To Probe Viagogo's $4B StubHub Deal

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 2:25 PM EST) -- The U.K.’s competition watchdog will be taking a closer look at Viagogo’s plan to pick up StubHub in a $4.05 billion deal that will morph the new company into a ticket reselling giant operating in more than 70 countries. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it has launched a phase 1 investigation into whether the tie-up will mean “substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.” The CMA has 40 days to decide whether to bless the deal or refer it for a more in-depth investigation. Swiss online ticket reseller...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS