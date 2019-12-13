Another Investor Says Canopy Skewed Canadian Pot Demand

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- Canopy Growth has been hit with another proposed securities class action, this time by investors represented by Pomerantz LLP, accusing the cannabis behemoth of misrepresenting the size of the Canadian pot market. In the year leading up to national legalization in Canada, Canopy told investors it was bulking up its inventory to position itself as the country's top producer, according to a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday. But the Ontario-based company allegedly overestimated the demand, leading to a disappointing financial performance that caused the stock's price to sink nearly 15% in a single day in November upon release of...

