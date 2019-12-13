Houston Law Firm Sued For $632K In Unpaid Rent

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Houston plaintiff's firm has been accused by its former landlord of breaking its lease, with the landlord saying that the firm owes $632,000 in unpaid rent for the months after it vacated the space without notice. The Lyric Centre LLC, which operates the Lyric Center office building in downtown Houston, said that Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC packed up and left in October 2017 in order to set up shop in a cheaper space, providing no notice to the Lyric Centre. This move violated the firm's lease agreement, the center alleged, saying that Bailey Cowan had pledged to stay in its...

