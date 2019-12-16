Calif. Jury Finds J&J Not To Blame For Woman's Cancer

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson on Monday prevailed in the latest trial over the alleged presence of asbestos in its baby powder, convincing a California jury that it was not to blame for a woman’s mesothelioma in a case in which the company attacked the credibility of the woman’s experts. After deliberating for roughly a day-and-a-half following a monthslong trial, the Los Angeles jury returned with a verdict in favor of J&J and its subsidiary J&J Consumer Inc., finding that its baby powder was not defective, didn't pose a substantial danger to its users and was not to blame for the cancer of...

