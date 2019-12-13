USCIS Must Rethink Terminating Co.'s EB-5 Investment Status

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:56 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court has ordered the U.S. government to reopen nearly 160 immigrant investors' visa applications after finding that the government had failed to account for an organization's corporate restructuring when terminating its EB-5 regional center designation. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said on Thursday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was wrong to have concluded that Path America KingCo LLC was not fulfilling its obligations to promote economic growth and job creation as required by the EB-5 visa program while the company was changing ownership and reorganizing its finances. The EB-5 program gives green cards to eligible foreign...

