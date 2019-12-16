Insurer Must Pay $1.2M For Sunken Barge And Pier Damage

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has affirmed that Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. must pay $1.2 million to cover a builder’s losses after a barge that it chartered sunk during a storm and damaged a Coney Island pier, leaving a New York federal judge’s ruling intact. A three-judge panel of the appellate court on Friday found no reason to disturb U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack’s conclusion that Atlantic owes policyholder Coastal Environmental Group Inc. coverage under marine hull and indemnity policies, saying that decision was adequately supported by the evidence. Among other things, Atlantic had sought to subject Judge Azrack’s ruling to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS