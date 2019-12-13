Insane Clown Posse Concertgoer Up For Bigger Injury Payout

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:27 PM EST) -- An Ohio nurse struck by a flying bottle at an Insane Clown Posse concert could get a bigger payday after a state appeals court on Friday reversed her paltry damages award, finding the “horrorcore” rap group conceded responsibility for the woman’s broken wrist and scarred forehead by ignoring her lawsuit. A default judgment against Insane Clown Posse LLC established the Detroit rap duo was responsible for the injuries Andrea Walker suffered amid the group’s signature end-of-show soda shower, a three-judge panel ruled. A lower court was therefore wrong to divvy up Walker’s injuries by causation and award only $2,000 for bruising,...

