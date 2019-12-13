Fed. Circ.'s FRAND Decision Will Put Spotlight On Juries

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:07 PM EST) -- A recent Federal Circuit decision will likely give juries the lead role in determining licensing rates in disputes over standard-essential patents, taking many aspects of such cases out of the hands of judges in a change that could help patent owners secure bigger awards. In a Dec. 5 ruling, the appeals court threw out the rate a judge had determined at a bench trial to be fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, for Ericsson's wireless patents in a dispute with TCL, saying the judge violated Ericsson's constitutional right to a jury trial. Specifically, the appeals court held that the amount the...

