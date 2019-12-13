USC Workers Urge Cert. Of Massive Class In ERISA Row

Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- An attorney for current and former University of Southern California workers urged a California federal judge at a hearing Friday to certify a class of tens of thousands of workers accusing the school of mismanaging their retirement savings, while USC argued there are too many individual differences to proceed classwide. USC's attorney Christopher Chorba of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP argued that certifying a class of 30,000 to 40,000 current and former workers is not feasible in the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action because there isn't a reliable method to figure out monetary damages that fit the entire...

